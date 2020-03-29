In letter to PM, Rahul highlights plight of poor, says may need steps other than total lockdown as India's conditions unique.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:26 IST
In letter to PM, Rahul highlights plight of poor, says may need steps other than total lockdown as India's conditions unique.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India