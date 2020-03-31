Pradesh, tally rises to 40 in state: Govt

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...
With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Over 20,000 houses have been marked as home quarantine by the Delhi government in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal said on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the LG said the number of food distribution...
British Airways said it is temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britains second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus. BAs boss warned earlier in March that the airline was in a battle for survival and ...
WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, said it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak forced an increasing number of clients to cancel work.The group, which has...
India is likely to blacklist about 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin here that has become a key source for the spread of coronavir...