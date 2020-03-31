24 people who took part in religious congregation in Nizamuddin West have tested COVID-19 positive: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:13 IST
