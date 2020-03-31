Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...
With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Turkeys central bank provided more stimulus for the financial sector and economy on Tuesday, saying it would ramp up government debt buying and offer new pools of cheap funding to stem the fallout from a growing coronavirus outbreak.As coro...
The dollar climbed against a swathe of currencies on Tuesday amid fiscal year-end demand by Japanese firms while the Australian dollar slipped despite a Chinese survey showing manufacturing returned to growth in March. Tuesday is the last t...
The Trump administration on Monday renewed several waivers on U.S. sanctions against Iran, allowing Russian, European and Chinese companies to continue to work on Irans civilian nuclear facilities without drawing American penalties. Secreta...
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short a western Utter Pradesh trip on Tuesday, rushing back here to discuss the possible spread of coronavirus from the religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin. Adityanath visited Ghaziabad in the morn...