Whenever CBSE is in position to hold board exams, it shall conduct for 29 subjects by giving adequate notice: HRD Minister.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:32 IST
Whenever CBSE is in position to hold board exams, it shall conduct for 29 subjects by giving adequate notice: HRD Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE