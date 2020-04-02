Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 53 in India; total number of cases climb to 2,069: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:21 IST
Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 53 in India; total number of cases climb to 2,069: Health Ministry.

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 53 in India; total number of cases climb to 2,069: Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's camps face 'catastrophe' from virus: rights group

Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict in Myanmar face a health catastrophe from the coronavirus pandemic, a rights group warned, as international calls grow for an end to fighting. Overcrowded camps with an estimated 350,000...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL178 2NDLDALL VIRUS COVID-19 Over 400 more test positive PM hints at staggered exit post 21-day lockdown New Delhi Pitching for efforts on a war footing to identify and isolate COVID-19...

Bihar reports four fresh cases, total number reaches 28

Four fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bihar on Thursday, taking the total number of people testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus to 28, an official said. According to state epidemiologist Ragini Mishra, among the four samples...

Sunny Leone launches online chat show, drops her mesmerizing pic on horse

Everyones favourite Sunny Leone has commenced her chat show on Instagram during this ongoing global lockdown and curfew to fight against the deadly coronavirus.Titled Lockdown with Sunny, the show will portray Sunny Leone in conversation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020