Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 56 in India, number of cases increases to 2,301: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:00 IST
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 56 in India, number of cases increases to 2,301: Health Ministry.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 56 in India, number of cases increases to 2,301: Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Novartis, Incyte join repurposing wave to give Jakavi a trial run in COVID-19

Novartis and Incyte plan to test their drug Jakavi in patients with coronavirus-caused COVID-19, joining other firms including Roche and Sanofi hoping to repurpose older medicines to help critically ill patients. Jakavi is used in adults wi...

TN notifies 21 govt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

The Tamil Nadu government has notified as many as 21 State-run hospitals including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, one of the oldest institutions in the country as designated hospitals for treating coronavirus patients. A...

EU's von der Leyen: talks underway over possible border closure extension

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that talks were underway among European Union member states over whether or not to extend border closures beyond Easter in order to tackle the coronavirus crisis.We are in co...

Google to publish user location data to help govts tackle virus

Google will publish location data from its users around the world from Friday to allow governments to gauge the effectiveness of social distancing measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the tech giant said. The reports on us...
