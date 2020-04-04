Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts quarantined so far: MHA official.

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.  However, the market alone was never...
In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...
When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...
Keir Starmer was elected as the leader of Britains main opposition Labour Party on Saturday, pledging to bring an end to years of bitter infighting and to work with the government to contain the raging coronavirus pandemic. Starmer, a forme...
Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday recalled his 2011 World Cup-winning memories and said that lifting legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after the win made the event more memorable. In 2011 on April 02, India defeated ...
Gandhinagar Gujarat India, April 4 ANI NewsVoir This is that time of the year when the students who have chosen to appear for various entrance exams are working all day to excel and reach their dream colleges. Given the current lockdown sce...
Nagpur, Apr 4 PTISamples of a 45-year-old man, who died of pneumonia on April 2 in Maharashtras Amravati district, tested positive to novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said. The deceased and his family members had not travelled out...