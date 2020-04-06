At least 1,445 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat event out of total 4,067 positive coronavirus cases in country: Health ministry official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:19 IST
At least 1,445 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat event out of total 4,067 positive coronavirus cases in country: Health ministry official.
