IRCTC suspends bookings for its 3 private trains till Apr 30; bookings were earlier suspended till end of 21-day lockdown: official. Updated: 07-04-2020 17:46 IST
IRCTC suspends bookings for its 3 private trains till Apr 30; bookings were earlier suspended till end of 21-day lockdown: official.
