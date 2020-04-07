A 14-month-old child dies due to COVID-19 in Gujarat's Jamnagar: Officials.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:07 IST
A 14-month-old child dies due to COVID-19 in Gujarat's Jamnagar: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UN taking steps to ensure people living in slums can access water amid COVID-19
REINZ calls for RTA bill to be put on hold while dealing with COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic: MP govt imposes curfew in Bhopal, Jabalpur
US: 139 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day, Trump signs executive order to prevent medical supplies hoarding
Chhetri chosen for FIFA campaign against COVID-19 along with likes of Messi