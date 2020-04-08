Invoke provisions of Essential Commodities Act, fix stock limits, cap prices, enhance production of essential commodities: MHA to states.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:56 IST
Invoke provisions of Essential Commodities Act, fix stock limits, cap prices, enhance production of essential commodities: MHA to states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Essential Commodities Act