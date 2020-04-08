Offences under Essential Commodities Act are criminal acts, may result in imprisonment of 7 years or fine or both: MHA.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:58 IST
Offences under Essential Commodities Act are criminal acts, may result in imprisonment of 7 years or fine or both: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Essential Commodities Act