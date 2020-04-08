Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC says COVID-19 tests must be carried out in NABL accredited labs or any agency approved by WHO or ICMR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:54 IST
SC says COVID-19 tests must be carried out in NABL accredited labs or any agency approved by WHO or ICMR.

SC says COVID-19 tests must be carried out in NABL accredited labs or any agency approved by WHO or ICMR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NABL

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon draft crisis plan sees need for $10 bln-$15 bln and depositor contribution

Lebanon requires net external financing of 10 billion-15 billion over the next five years to help it through its financial crisis, according to a draft government plan seen by Reuters. The draft plan, which is being discussed by cabinet, ma...

Scotland's lower league football clubs to vote on ending season

Scottish football clubs below the Premiership are to vote on whether to terminate their league campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal would see the three divisions below the top-flight Premiership immediately curtailed and ...

England great Jimmy Greaves awaits hospital test results

Tottenham and England great Jimmy Greaves remains in hospital while he awaits the outcome of tests but his illness is not related to coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. Tottenham announced on Tuesday that their record goalscorer, who ...

Coronavirus could put 1.5 mln U.S. families on cusp of homelessness

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The economic blow of the coronavirus could push 1.5 million U.S. families to the brink of homelessness, housing experts warned, not only increasing poverty but accelerating t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020