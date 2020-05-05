Left Menu
Tanzania: Retail and wholesale price of petroleum products drops compare to last year

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 23:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tanzania's retail and wholesale prices for the petroleum products, imported through Dar es Salaam port, for May have dropped compared to prices recorded in April 2020.

Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) thinks this is due to the fall in the world market prices.

The new retail prices released by the regulator which takes effect from Wednesday, May 6, shows cap price for a liter of petrol has decreased bySh219 (equivalent to 10.5 percent), diesel has dropped by Sh143 (7.17 percent) whereas a liter of kerosene is now Sh355 less (equivalent to 18.45 percent).

EWURA's statement shows that retail prices for petrol and diesel in Northern regions including Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, and Manyara have also dropped by Sh463 per liter (21.88 percent), Sh377 per liter (18.21 percent)respectively.

Motorists in Dar es Salaam will buy petrol at Sh1868, diesel at Sh1864, whereas kerosine will cost Sh1568.

The people in Tanga, Same, Manyara, Arusha, Mwanga, Moshi will get great benefits as they are set to buy petrol at less than Sh1800.

EWURA has attributed the fall in price due to the global trends that have largely affected oil prices in the world market.

