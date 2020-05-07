Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian Government extends flight ban by four weeks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:37 IST
Nigerian Government extends flight ban by four weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Nigerian Government has extended the flight ban across the country by four weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on coronavirus, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja on May 6 at a briefing of the committee.

"We've assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks," Mustapha said.

He appealed to state governors to align their plan for the movement of Almajirai. "With the ban imposed by the president. We shall intensify our dialogue on this matter."

He said the early assessment of the ease of lockdown phase indicated that Nigerians were yet to come to terms with the deadliness and the virulent nature of the coronavirus.

He expressed concern over non-compliance to physical distancing guidelines. "Evidenced by higher than the advised congregation of people in banks, traffic gridlocks, especially at entry, points to metropolitan areas and disregard of guidelines on carrying capacity of motor vehicles and increased level of inter-state movements worsened by the dubious concealment of people in food carrying vehicles," Mustapha said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

FHRAI initiates training programme on COVID-19 preparedness for hospitality professionals

Industry body&#160;Federation of Hotel Restaurant Associations of India FHRAI&#160;on Thursday said it has initiated a&#160;training programme on COVID-19 preparedness&#160;in collaboration with food safety regulator FSSAI for hospitality ...

One-time restructuring of loans needed: Srei chief on SBI's moratorium offer

Srei Infrastructure Finance chairman Hemant Kanoria on Thursday welcomed SBIs decision to extend moratorium to NBFCs, but said the need is of one-time restructuring of loans. State Bank of India SBI, the countrys largest lender, has decided...

Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains

Over 80,000 migrant workers from different states, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days, an official said on Thursday. The trains carrying these...

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020