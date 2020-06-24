Nigeria: NAPTIN is ready to collaborate with REA to scale up technical capacity, says DG

Nigeria: NAPTIN is ready to collaborate with REA to scale up technical capacity, says DGDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:13 IST
The Director-General of National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), A.B Nagode, and members of his team visited the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) headquarters where they were received by the MD/CEO of REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad and some members of his Management team.
A.B Nagode has said that NAPTIN is ready to leverage the opportunity to collaborate with the REA to scale up technical capacity using the range of standard, syllabus-based specialized programs, and courses designed by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria.
The Director-General of NAPTIN has explained that his Agency has, over the years, built a pool of experts who are skilled in developing capacity in the area of PV installation and maintenance, energy management, energy audits, and other expert technical skills needed in the industry.
