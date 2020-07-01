Nigeria: Google launches 'Google for Nonprofits' to empower non-profit organizations

Google has launched 'Google for Nonprofits' in Nigeria, which aims to empower not-for-profit organizations by providing them with free premium services of Google, according to a news report by The Guardians.

For organizations that qualify, 'Google for Nonprofits' will give them access to a collection of premium apps the same tools large enterprise corporations use at no cost.

Once approved, qualifying nonprofits can gain access to programs such as Google Ad Grants, G-Suite for Nonprofits, YouTube's nonprofit programs, and more.

These assists will help the nonprofit organizations to work more quickly and efficiently to reach a wider audience, gather more supporters to take action, and tell their story in a more compelling way.

Nonprofit organizations can qualify for a grant of up to USD10,000 a month that is available for six months through October 2020, to spend on text-based ads among other offerings.

For an NPO to be eligible for the Google for Nonprofits program, it must be a registered nonprofit charitable organization in Nigeria and verified by TechSoup Nigeria.

Head, Government Affairs and Public Policy, West Africa, Google, Titi Akinsanmi, said, "Nonprofits face unique challenges when making decisions about what technology to acquire amid competing demands for funding and resources. Our overall goal is to provide access to tools and technology quickly and effectively so that these organizations can focus their efforts and resources directly towards achieving their goals."