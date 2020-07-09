Left Menu
Counselling centre set up to nip domestic conflicts: Noida Police

In a bid to resolve marital and domestic conflicts, a 'Family Dispute Resolution Centre' (FDRC) has been launched in Gautam Buddh Nagar where aggrieved persons can seek counselling by jurists and clinical psychologists, officials said. The FDRC, located at the Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida, was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Wednesday, the officials said.

"To give professional counselling a primal place in conflict resolution, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police is partnering with domain experts from the Sharda University to resolve cases of marital and relationship discord at its new Family Dispute Resolution Centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Vrinda Shukla said. The centre aims at providing effective intermediation with the participation of experts in matters of familial conflicts and domestic disputes, according to a police spokesperson.

"At this centre, efforts will be made to resolve cases of domestic and family disputes and other similar conflicts by mediation of clinical psychologists, psychiatry, law experts and police personnel so that maximum number of families can be saved from bickering," the spokesperson said. Amid changing environment of family and social values, domestic disputes are "increasing rapidly" among the couples in a family, which often turn into criminal cases, the police said.

"Every year thousands of families get split, which weakens our society and takes it back. This increases the burden on the criminal justice system," the police said..

