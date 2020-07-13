Ghanian MP expresses confidence in Akufo-Addo's commitment for road development

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Ghana, Naana Eyiah Quansah has cut the sod for the construction and tarring of a three-kilometer road from Dahom to link Agona Swedru/Afransi main trunk road, according to a news report by News Ghana.

The MP said, "the declaration made by President Akufo-Addo that this year is the year of roads was not mere rhetoric."

Addressing the Chiefs and People of Dahom, Eyiah Quansah said that the government would never disappoint or fail the inhabitants in the fair share of the national cake.

Naana Eyiah Quansah was accompanied by Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Kweku Nyakoh, Presiding Member of Gomoa Central District Assembly, Alhaji Omar Adams, Constituency Chairman of NPP and Other executives.

She refuted allegations that the construction and tarring of Dahom road contract was signed by the previous government, saying it was rather signed in May this year and not as some opposition Party members were circulating around.

The MP hinted that the government would make sure it was done within the stipulated period to justify its truthfulness.

She called on the people of Dahom to vote for President Akufo-Addo and herself as MP in the upcoming December 7 polls, adding that there was massive infrastructural development in place to help raise their standards of living.

On the ongoing voter registration exercise, the MP asked the Chiefs and the people of Dahom to register since it was their power to vote to elect credible, visionary, and competent leaders for Ghana.

She cautioned against the action of individuals or groups of people who were bent on disrupting or disturbing the ongoing registration exercise and urged them to stop.