UNDP donates ICT equipment to Human Rights and Good Governance of Tanzania

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has donated a number of ICT equipment to the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG), Tanzania to facilitate the promotion, protection, and preservation of Human Rights in the country, according to a news report by Tanzania Daily News.

The event was held at the Commission's headquarters located at Kilimani area in Dodoma, where UNDP Resident Representative, Christine Musisi handed over several types of equipment to the Chairman of the commission, Judge (rtd) Mathew Mwaimu.

Speaking after the handing over of the equipment, Judge Mwaimu said that the equipment received is purposely aimed for Zanzibar offices and other branches of Mwanza and Lindi regions.

According to him, the CHRGG was equally planning to open up another branch in Mbeya to serve the Southern Highland Zone.

"At this juncture, I would like to assure you that the ICT equipment handed over to us is essential in improving staff morale and performance... I equally assure you that the office will make sure that this equipment will be used for the intended purpose," he said.

Judge Mwaimu further assured the UNDP resident representative that whatever support CHRGG was receiving from the latter was positively utilized for ensuring the promotion and protection of human rights in Tanzania.

He detailed that UNDP had been supporting the commission in terms of technical and financial support towards human rights protection and promotion initiatives in Tanzania specifically for ensuring that CHRGG's mandate is effectively discharged. '

"UNDP previous support includes capacity building of our staff, the establishment of planning and coordination unit, development of Five year's Strategic Plan and development of communication and visibility strategy," he noted.

"Others are the development of quick response strategy for complaints handling and supply of working tools or facilities such as motor vehicles, furniture, photocopy machines, and computers, among others," Mwaimu added.

Speaking at the occasion, the UNDP resident representatives commended Tanzania for the continued initiatives for protection and promotion of Human Rights.

Musisi further paid tribute to the country after being categorized into a lower-middle-income economy, promising continued collaboration with the government of Tanzania.