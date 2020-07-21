Left Menu
Zimbabwe: University staffs plans for strike due to poor wages

Updated: 21-07-2020 16:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Academic staff of Zimbabwe's 10 state universities are set to down for strike in frustration after the government has ignored a series of engagement efforts over wages and working conditions, according to a news report by New Zimbabwe.

Union leaders on July 20 gave notice of incapacitation to Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira while declaring they have been immiserated by the obtaining harsh economic climate.

"It is with great sadness that we write to you as state universities' workers formally declaring our state of incapacitation," reads the letter to Murwira, dated July 20, 2020.

"The high cost of living has resulted in us failing to feed ourselves and our families, pay rentals, clothe our families, and transport ourselves to work."

"Prices of basic commodities have risen to unprecedented levels and most shops are demanding foreign currency which we are not earning. Zimbabwe dollar prices are now beyond our reach."

The letter, co-signed by Zimbabwe State Universities Union of Academics chairman Alex Muzvuwe and Zimbabwe Universities Workers Union chair, Readyforward Dube, indicates that several efforts to engage the ministry had failed, leaving them with no option but declare incapacitation.

"We wrote to the permanent secretary on the 9th of June 2020 reminding him of the Zimbabwe state universities' position paper," they said.

