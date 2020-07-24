Gabon launches construction project of 500 classrooms in Libreville and Port-Gentil city

Gabon has launched a vast construction project of 500 classrooms in Libreville and Port-Gentil city, according to a news report by Gabonactu.

The Minister of National Education, Prof. Patrick Mouguiama Daouda visited Libreville the various construction, extension, and rehabilitation sites of primary and secondary schools that fall within the framework of the vast project to build 500 classrooms launched there is little by the government to overcome the perennial problem of bloated staff.

The first phase of the project provides for the delivery of around 100 classes at the start of the next school year.

Mouguiama Daouda who was accompanied by his delegate Camélia Ntoutoume during the inspection visit took the level of development of said sites.

On the Igoumier quarry site, this involves the construction of a secondary school and a public school made up of 22 classrooms (12 for the CES and 10 for the primary school).

Akournam sites will have 17 classrooms, in addition to the 15 already existing. In Alenakiri, 15 classrooms including 5 in an R + 1 educational building and 10 classrooms in an R + 2 building are reserved for the extensions of the public school and CES Ditto for the Mindoubé primary school.

The Bizango site, for its part, will see a public primary school rise from the ground with an overall capacity of 22 classrooms to relieve the total number of students of around 25,000 over the long term.

Prof. Patrick Mouguiama Daouda took advantage of this visit, to remind the company responsible for carrying out the work, the urgency that this project dreamed of, which also covers the province of Ogooué Maritime.