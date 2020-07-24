Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gabon launches construction project of 500 classrooms in Libreville and Port-Gentil city

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:13 IST
Gabon launches construction project of 500 classrooms in Libreville and Port-Gentil city
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Gabon has launched a vast construction project of 500 classrooms in Libreville and Port-Gentil city, according to a news report by Gabonactu.

The Minister of National Education, Prof. Patrick Mouguiama Daouda visited Libreville the various construction, extension, and rehabilitation sites of primary and secondary schools that fall within the framework of the vast project to build 500 classrooms launched there is little by the government to overcome the perennial problem of bloated staff.

The first phase of the project provides for the delivery of around 100 classes at the start of the next school year.

Mouguiama Daouda who was accompanied by his delegate Camélia Ntoutoume during the inspection visit took the level of development of said sites.

On the Igoumier quarry site, this involves the construction of a secondary school and a public school made up of 22 classrooms (12 for the CES and 10 for the primary school).

Akournam sites will have 17 classrooms, in addition to the 15 already existing. In Alenakiri, 15 classrooms including 5 in an R + 1 educational building and 10 classrooms in an R + 2 building are reserved for the extensions of the public school and CES Ditto for the Mindoubé primary school.

The Bizango site, for its part, will see a public primary school rise from the ground with an overall capacity of 22 classrooms to relieve the total number of students of around 25,000 over the long term.

Prof. Patrick Mouguiama Daouda took advantage of this visit, to remind the company responsible for carrying out the work, the urgency that this project dreamed of, which also covers the province of Ogooué Maritime.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone business activity returns to growth in July as lockdowns loosen-PMI

Euro zone business activity bounced back to growth in July as more parts of the economy that were locked down to curtail the spread of the coronavirus reopened and consumers emerged from their homes to return to work and spend money, a surv...

Taylor Swift drops new album 'Folklore'

Pop star Taylor Swift has unveiled her eighth studio album, Folklore. The 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new LP on Thursday midnight, after announcing it just hours earlier.In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the ...

FOREX-Yen strengthens as worsening Sino-US relations back on the table

The Japanese yen rose to a one-month high while the euros gains paused as traders waited for flash Purchasing Managers Index readings for July across major developed economies. The eurozone Markit Composite flash PMI comes at 0800 GMT. Econ...

Kohli's batting lessons: Forward press from Sachin, standing outside crease from Shastri

The lesson of forward press against fast bowlers from Sachin Tendulkar and a tip from head coach Ravi Shastri to stand outside the crease led to his transformation as a prolific Test batsman after a disastrous England tour in 2014, feels In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020