Nigeria: Government inaugurates mini water treatment plant in Yobe

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday inaugurated a mini water treatment plant in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe, according to a news report by Today.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammed Nanono, said at the inauguration and handing over of the plant that the project was meant to uplift the living condition of the people of the community.

The minister said that plant construction became imperative because water is one of the basic necessities of life and so the provision of clean and potable water for domestic use is important.

Nanono, who was represented by Umaru Mohammed, Zonal Director, North-East Zonal Office of the ministry, said that safe drinking water would ensure healthy living and promote agricultural activities and other development.

The minister appealed for adequate security in the premises to avoid pilfering of equipment and urged the people to imbibe maintenance culture to keep the plant functioning.

He added, "We appeal to the state government, local government, and the traditional institution to collaborate and ensure that the project is properly used and maintained."

Nanono said that the move would create employment for vulnerable women and youths through training, advocacy, research, entrepreneurship, leadership development, information technology, and partnership designed to increase the productivity and profitability of the agricultural sector.