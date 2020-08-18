Baba Vanga’s predictions include Covid-19, rise of China, hunger eradication, body clone, many more

Many may not know that Baba Vanga had predicted the spreading of coronavirus that has today turned into a curse to humanity. Baba Vanga (real name Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova) was a blind Bulgarian mystic, clairvoyant, and herbalist, who spent most of her life in the Rupite area in the Kozhuh mountains in Bulgaria.

Before the death of Baba Vanga, her avid followers have claimed that the blind woman mystic warned the world about the coronavirus pandemic in the 90s. The disease, what she reportedly said, 'will be all over us'. Also known as Balkan Nostradamus, she purportedly predicted the COvid-19 pandemic way back in 1996 just a few months before her death on August 11, 1996.

The predictions of Baba Vanga were observed straight to the mark in several occasions. The globally renowned blind Bulgarian mystic, clairvoyant, and herbalist is still today famous in the world for rightly predicting the date of Joseph Stalin's death, the September 11 attacks, death of Yugoslav actress and singer Silvana Armenulić and many more things.

Baba Vanga never wrote any books by her effort as she lost her sight when a tornado lifted her into the air and threw her in a nearby field. What she said or allegedly said had been captured by staff members. Later, numerous esoteric books on her life and predictions were written. The followers and supporters of Baba Vanga claimed that she predicted the 44th President would be African-American.

The image of Baba Vanga is popular in South-eastern Europe (the Balkans) and in Eastern Europe. Russian publications related to the mysterious prophetess are numerous. "The Great Encyclopaedia of Vanga" is a Russian online project, dedicated to her.

Apart from the little mentioned above predictions, the followers of Baba Vanga claim that she said Muslims would invade Europe. According to her, there will be widespread destruction by the extremists that will continue for many years until the continent ceases to exist. She allegedly predicted that a Great Muslim War would begin in Syria.

Baba Vanga's predictions also include China's position over the planet as the new superpower after 2018 ending the US and her economy. This prediction of Baba Vanga coincided with International Monetary Fund or IMF's prediction in 2011 that claimed that China's economy would overtake that of the US by 2016 emerging as the new superpower.

Many future predictions of Baba Vanga include hunger eradication between 2025 and 2028 (Sustainable Development Goal 2 or SDG 2 set by the United Nations to be accomplished by 2030). She also claimed that human will acquire the ability and successfully reach Venus in search of energy sources. Baba Vanga also claimed that scientists and biologists would be able to clone the body organs by 2046, which eventually become the easiest method of medical treatment. According to her predictions, human civilization will acquire the knowledge and technology how to live under water with the help of aliens by 2130.

