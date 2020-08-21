LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

South Korean electronics company LG said Friday it is partnering with the Habitat for Humanity Korea, a nonprofit organization devoted to building and improving dwellings for families worldwide, to help homeless families with those with inadequate housing during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has launched #LGComeHomeChallenge, a digital campaign asking consumers to create short videos expressing why home is special to them and sharing them on Instagram or Facebook. In return, LG will make donations in the participants' names to help build homes for neediest families in India, Kenya, and Vietnam.

The company will make a donation of USD 300K to Habitat for Humanity Korea organization and donate home appliances to furnish newly built homes, ensuring that the families get healthy air, water, food, and clothes.

LG is always looking for ways to make life better, and we are honored to support the good work of Habitat for Humanity and to protect the wellbeing of the families they help with our healthy home solutions. Our Come Home Challenge campaign represents a real way for people to benefit from the gift of a safe, healthy home. Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

Here is how to participate in the digital campaign:

Take a video or photo showing what home means to you (e.g eating together, playing together or laughing together). You can also use the LG Instagram AR filter created for this campaign

Post it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags: #LGComeHomeChallenge and #LG_YourCountryName

LG will make a donation in your name

Participants will get an appreciation certificate from LG

For more information, click #LGComeHomeChallenge