Nigeria: FEC approves N1.1billion to accommodate NDLEA staffs

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on August 2 in Abuja has approved N1.1billion for the acquisition of a 156-room accommodation for use by Staff of the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), according to a news report by Today.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has announced this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council.

He said, "The memo presented by the office of Attorney General and Minister of Justice is related to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

"It is a memo that seeks council's approval for the award of contract for the purchase of a property properly-known and described as Plot No. 1123-1129 Cadastral Zone 0607 at Aviation Village, Airport Road, Abuja – a property which consists of 156 rooms in a three-wing two-story building at Aviation Village, Airport Road, Abuja.

"The property is located near the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) building close to the Airforce Base along Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Road, Abuja.

Malami further explained that the acquisition of the property was informed by the fact that ever since NDLEA moved from Lagos to Abuja, the officers of the agency were scattered all over the place.

"Then, the need arose for the government to acquire befitting accommodation to give them (NDLEA staff) an opportunity to have concentration as it relates to their duties and services.

"The council eventually considered the memo and gave approval for the agency to acquire the property for consideration at N1.1billion inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT with a delivery period of four weeks."