Zimbabwe government to roll out Presidential Livestock Programme

The Government of Zimbabwe has decided to roll out a tick-grease programme to benefit one million households under the Presidential Livestock Programme ahead of the rainy season, according to a news report by The Herald.

The programme is part of efforts to reduce the number of cattle succumbing to tick-borne diseases, especially theileriosis commonly known as January disease which has killed thousands of livestock during the rainy season in the past few years.

The programme will see small-scale livestock farmers being each supplied with 1kg of tick grease to protect their cattle between dips, with dip tanks also scheduled for rehabilitation.

January disease, which is spread through a bite of the brown-ear tick, is common between December and March but over the past years, its cycle has overlapped between seasons.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement secretary Dr John Basera said the procurement process of the grease had been done and the programme was set to be launched soon.

"If the tick grease is properly applied, the animal will be protected for the next 25 days. One kilogramme of tick grease covers between six to eight months for a household with between 15 to 20 cattle," he said.

The tick grease should be applied in the ear, under the tail and tail brush.

Farmers can trim the tail brush. They should also seek assistance from the local veterinary extension worker.