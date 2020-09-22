NCAA accuses airlines operating domestic flights of breaching COVID-19 protocol

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has accused some airlines operating domestic flights of breaching the COVID-19 protocol put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news report by Naija News.

The NCAA made this known in a letter directed to domestic airlines on Monday.

The agency warned that defaulters will face "severe penalties" including "cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations" if they don't desist.

The NCAA pointed out that the resumption of domestic operations was predicated on compliance with COVID-19 protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The letter was titled, 'Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Protocol' and signed by NCAA director-general, Capt Musa Nuhu.

It read, "It has been brought to the notice of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority that some domestic airline operators have not been complying with the COVID-19 protocol as released through All Operators Letter (AOL) DG 035/20 ref. NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/260 dated 4th September, 2020 and Advisory Circular (AC) NCAA-AC-AMS-006 dated 4th September, 2020.

"Approvals for resumption of domestic operations are predicated on compliance with the above protocol. This is a warning to all domestic operators who are not in compliance to desist from such acts immediately.

"The continued non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocol will attract severe penalties up to and including cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations. Please be guided accordingly."