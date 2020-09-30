Nigeria: President Buhari inaugurates first standard gauge railway

In preparation for Nigeria's 60th Independence celebration, President Mohammadu Buhari on September 29 has inaugurated the 326 KM Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line for commercial operation as well as the ancillary facilities yard.

The first standard gauge railway linking Northern Nigeria and South was recently named Goodluck Jonathan Railway Complex in Agbor (Owa-Oyibu), Delta State.

The President at the virtual opening of the rail line directed the Federal Ministry of Transportation to link all the nation's ports of origin and destination - Apapa, Tin Can, Warri, Onne, Calabar Ports- to the rail network in order to significantly improve overall transportation and economic capacities.

In a statement as quoted by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity further that the President declared that his administration recognized the importance of the railway mode of transportation as a vital backbone to support industrialization and economic development.

The statement reads, "Accordingly, I have approved the prioritization of viable railway routes for either new rail lines or the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some, to achieve effective and efficient train services supporting the country's trade and commerce.

''The Railway Infrastructure that I have the honor to commission today is the rail line from Itakpe via the steel town complex of Ajaokuta to Warri and is an important link for the country's economy as the central rail line.

''This Government has also approved to link this line further from Itakpe to Abuja, thereby, connecting the Northern Zone of the country and also extending southwards to link the Warri Ports,'' he said.

The President expressed confidence that the project, which serves as a vital link of South-South geopolitical zones of the country to the Northern zones, would be completed during the tenure of this administration.

''It will link people across the cultural divides and expand the frontier of trade and commerce, which will lead to better standards of living for our citizens,'' he said.

President Buhari recalled that to further give recognition to Nigerian sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves at nation-building and development, 11 railway stations and railway village were named after some deserving citizens.