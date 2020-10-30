Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matatu Owners Association to support NMS boss Badi only if their conditions meet

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:18 IST
Matatu Owners Association to support NMS boss Badi only if their conditions meet
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) in Kenya, on October 30 has pointed out the Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Mohammed Badi in the plan of decongesting the city without involving them.

Simon Kimutai, MOA chairperson stated that they would only support Badi if their conditions were met.

He cannot just wake up one morning and make an abrupt decision that public transport will not be allowed in the city without consultations. That is not acceptable," Kimutai stated.

Kimutai argued that Matatu officials would help with the city decongesting ideas if the NMS boss consulted them.

"It hurts so many people when decisions are made without the parties involved being consulted. We are ready to cooperate in decongesting the city in a manner that is acceptable by us but not when we are forced to do so," he added.

At the same time, the Matatu and Bodaboda Operators Federation Kushian Muchiri threatened to carry passengers to full capacity if the government did not relax COVID-19 restrictions in seven days.

"The government has until next week Tuesday to relax COVID-19 restrictions just like it has done with other industries. Failure to which, matatus will also carry 100 percent full capacity," Muchiri stated.

"We are already making losses. Where should we get money to provide for sanitizers? Our businesses have dropped by over 60 percent and the government will likely not get taxes if the situation is not salvaged," added Kimutai.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian COVID cases climb as government mulls lockdown

Belgium, one of worst affected European countries by the new coronavirus, recorded an average of 15,316 new infections per day in mid-October, health officials said on Friday, hours before the government was due to consider a lockdown. Home...

Maha CM to decide on Urmila's name for Council seat: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 30 PTIAmid speculation that the Maharashtra government will recommend actor Urmila Matondkars name for her nomination to the state Legislative Council, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activ...

Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock says having an experienced and strong middle-order is always a plus for any team but it does not make the job of the openers easy since they are responsible for teams good starts Table-toppers Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020