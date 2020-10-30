Matatu Owners Association to support NMS boss Badi only if their conditions meet

The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) in Kenya, on October 30 has pointed out the Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Mohammed Badi in the plan of decongesting the city without involving them.

Simon Kimutai, MOA chairperson stated that they would only support Badi if their conditions were met.

He cannot just wake up one morning and make an abrupt decision that public transport will not be allowed in the city without consultations. That is not acceptable," Kimutai stated.

Kimutai argued that Matatu officials would help with the city decongesting ideas if the NMS boss consulted them.

"It hurts so many people when decisions are made without the parties involved being consulted. We are ready to cooperate in decongesting the city in a manner that is acceptable by us but not when we are forced to do so," he added.

At the same time, the Matatu and Bodaboda Operators Federation Kushian Muchiri threatened to carry passengers to full capacity if the government did not relax COVID-19 restrictions in seven days.

"The government has until next week Tuesday to relax COVID-19 restrictions just like it has done with other industries. Failure to which, matatus will also carry 100 percent full capacity," Muchiri stated.

"We are already making losses. Where should we get money to provide for sanitizers? Our businesses have dropped by over 60 percent and the government will likely not get taxes if the situation is not salvaged," added Kimutai.