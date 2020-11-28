ILO’s new report to analyze COVID-19 impact on global wages

The International Labour Organization (ILO) will release a new report on global wage trends, including the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Global Wage Report 2020/21 looks at recent trends in wages, the global economy and labor market context, and the impact that the pandemic has had on wages. The report also includes a number of policy recommendations to mitigate the negative impact of the crisis.

The findings will be presented by ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder and Economist, Rosalia Vazquez-Alvarez.

EMBARGO: All associated materials will be under STRICT EMBARGO until Wednesday 2 December at 12:00 GMT (13:00 CEST).

Embargoed copies of the materials and the press release will be made available to recognized media on request.

For UNOG-accredited correspondents, an embargoed virtual press briefing will take place on Wednesday 2 December from 10:00 to 11:00 GMT (11:00 to 12:00 CEST). Login details will be sent to journalists ahead of the briefing.

Audio and video of the briefing will be available to the Palais press corps and registered journalists after the press conference.