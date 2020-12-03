AfDB approves new People Strategy for next 5 years

The Bank's Board has approved a new People Strategy for the next five years, designed to enhance the Bank's standing as the continent's premier development institution.

The strategy seeks to tap the Bank's human capital – its most valuable resource – to deliver, through the institution's projects, optimal development results for the people of Africa.

The strategy also seeks to create a forward-looking workplace, with staff that is equipped with the right tools and technologies, to promote a culture of strong performance and accountability. Furthermore, it aims to enhance collaboration among all Bank stakeholders to achieve the best results for Africa.

Ultimately, the ambition of the People Strategy is to make the Bank the best place to work in development for Africa.

Commenting on the People Strategy, Mateus Magala, Vice President of Corporate Services and Human Resources, had this to say:

"We are delighted to move forward with the adoption of the AfDB's People Strategy for the next five years, a period of great challenge as well as a great opportunity for the African continent. The document outlines the vision of the Bank towards attracting talent with a passion for 'the best place to be' for the development of Africa. It points to the African Development Bank as the place for the realization of the full potential of its people and defines a new level of engagement with its staff through the Employee Value Proposition.

"The Strategy was developed on the basis of feedback received through extensive and wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders across the Bank, with the overall objective of supporting the delivery of development outcomes and impact for the continent. We remain focused on its full and rapid implementation to propel the institution to become a higher-performing organization to support the Bank's mission."

A key management commitment made as part of the 2019 General Capital Increase, the People Strategy is designed to:

promote a stronger Employee Value Proposition;

attract and retain top-notch staff; and

raise the Bank's employee engagement index to 85% or higher by 2025.

The broad objectives of the People Strategy include building a talented, resilient, and diverse workforce with the right skills, attitudes, and passion to deliver the best development solutions for Bank clients.