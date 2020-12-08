Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $2.5mn to support India’s biofuel production

The grant is funded from the Asia Clean Energy Fund, financed by the Government of Japan under the Clean Energy Financing Partnership Facility, and the Republic of Korea’s e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:34 IST
ADB approves $2.5mn to support India’s biofuel production
ADB has approved a $2.5 million technical assistance (TA) to support advanced biofuel development in India. Image Credit: Max Pexel

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2.5 million technical assistance (TA) to support advanced biofuel development in India. The grant is funded from the Asia Clean Energy Fund, financed by the Government of Japan under the Clean Energy Financing Partnership Facility, and the Republic of Korea's e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund.

Using novel technology, advanced (or second-generation) biofuels could be produced from non-edible sources like agricultural residue, municipal solid waste, and used cooking oil. They can be used as bioethanol, biogas, and biodiesel for energy, transport, manufacturing, and medical purposes. This renewable energy will lower net greenhouse gas emissions without threatening food security. India has a massive amount of wastes, but crop burning causes severe air pollution. If agricultural waste can be collected effectively as feedstock for biofuels, its sales will be able to supplement rural farmers' income and negate the need to burn crop waste. Advanced biofuels can provide simultaneous solutions to address energy security, waste recycling, climate change, and air pollution reduction.

Technical and financial barriers discourage commercial production of biofuels, such as the absence of technology standards, lack of feedstock supply chain mechanism, limited access to finance, and resultant high production costs and financial viability risks. The ADB's TA will help address these obstacles and prepare for advanced biofuels' commercial application and large-scale production.

"ADB supports the government of India's National Policy on Biofuels established in 2018 to promote advanced biofuel market, which will harness waste, strengthen energy independence, create new industries and jobs, and mitigate global warming," said ADB Finance Specialist for South Asia Jongmi Son. "The TA will take a cross-sector approach to tackle various thematic issues, such as energy security, transport mobility, agribusiness, financial stability, air and water pollution, waste disposal, public health, climate change, and the urban-rural divide."

The TA will support the development of advanced bioethanol, bio-compressed natural gas, and biodiesel plants to demonstrate the best practices for suitable feedstock, efficient conversion technology, and sustainable biofuel value chain. The TA will also support incorporating gender mainstreaming design in the feedstock value chain to promote the empowerment of rural women in agriculture.

To ensure biofuel business sustainability, holistic studies will be conducted in aid of establishing technical designs, effective business models, catalytic financing schemes, regulatory frameworks, and awareness programs. To boost advanced biofuel investments, ADB will collaborate with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Oil Industry Development Board, and public financial institutions, such as the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. ADB will also work with public oil companies, including the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Pratapgarh

Two young men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi road here, police said on Tuesday. The victims, Taufeeq 20 and Shoaib 18, were returning home on Monday evening when the accident took place, Additional...

Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation

Farmers protests against new laws liberalising agricultural markets spread across India on Tuesday, as farm organisations called for a nationwide strike after inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modis government.In eastern and w...

Canara Bank shares zoom nearly 8 pc

Shares of Canara Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 8 per cent after the firm set the floor price for its qualified institutional placement QIP to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.On the NSE, it ...

SC agrees to hear plea of Maha governor against HC's show cause notice for contempt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against issuance of a show cause notice by the Uttarakhand High Court on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him for his alleged fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020