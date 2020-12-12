France to 'keep calm and carry on' amid fishing frictions

France on Saturday shrugged off plans by Britain to deploy naval vessels to protect its fishing rights in the wake of a possible no-deal Brexit.

"Keep calm and carry on," an Elysee official said, resorting to a British wartime slogan in response to London's decision to assign four Royal Navy patrol vessels if the Brexit transition period ends without a trade agreement.

The official declined further comment.

Also Read: Low-income parents lonelier in pandemic, says British royal Kate