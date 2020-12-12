France to 'keep calm and carry on' amid fishing frictions

France to 'keep calm and carry on' amid fishing frictionsReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:28 IST
France on Saturday shrugged off plans by Britain to deploy naval vessels to protect its fishing rights in the wake of a possible no-deal Brexit.
"Keep calm and carry on," an Elysee official said, resorting to a British wartime slogan in response to London's decision to assign four Royal Navy patrol vessels if the Brexit transition period ends without a trade agreement.
The official declined further comment.
