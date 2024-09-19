Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

A report from the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service and the Titchfield City Group on Ageing and Age-disaggregated Data, underscores the urgent need to better integrate older persons into global development policies by enhancing the data collection and monitoring processes under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, endorsed by all United Nations Member States, includes 17 SDGs aimed at reducing global inequalities. However, the specific needs of older people, who will account for one in six individuals worldwide by 2030, have often been overlooked in data collection frameworks. This growing demographic, marked by diversity in age, health, income, and other factors, must be properly represented in both global and national policy-making processes. To ensure that older people are fully visible within the SDGs, data collection mechanisms must be designed to disaggregate indicators by age and other characteristics, providing a clearer picture of their experiences and needs. The Titchfield City Group, created by the UN Statistical Commission, focuses on improving data on older persons through age-disaggregated indicators and methodological advancements. Their report highlights 46 key SDG indicators relevant for monitoring the well-being of older people and presents examples of successful data collection efforts from 20 national statistical offices (NSOs).

The Invisible Population in Global Policy Discussions

A central issue identified in the report is the limited visibility of older people in global policy discussions due to insufficient data. For many years, data collected on health, income, and well-being has often failed to disaggregate results by age, making it difficult to assess the diverse experiences of older populations. The 46 SDG indicators selected by the Titchfield City Group aim to address this gap by focusing on areas such as health, income inequality, and access to services, all of which are crucial for understanding the well-being of older people. The UN Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030) and the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing (2002) provide the conceptual framework for the report, advocating for the inclusion of older people in policy planning and accountability mechanisms. By enhancing data collection and analysis, governments and institutions can better ensure that the needs of this rapidly growing population are met.

Successes and Challenges in Collecting Age-Disaggregated Data

The report outlines several achievements from participating NSOs. Many offices have been successful in making data publicly accessible, utilizing pre-existing data sources, and ensuring the availability of nationally representative datasets. For example, some countries have managed to disaggregate data by five-year age groups, extending from age 60 onwards, allowing for a more detailed understanding of older persons' conditions. These efforts have been supported by the work of the Titchfield City Group, which has guided countries in improving the collection, analysis, and dissemination of age-disaggregated data. However, despite these successes, significant challenges remain. Many NSOs report difficulties accessing databases, a lack of funding and cooperation, and low response rates in surveys targeting older people. Moreover, data collection periods are often prolonged, resulting in delays in policy implementation. The sensitive nature of certain data, such as health or income information, adds another layer of complexity, as many countries lack agreed-upon standards for collecting and reporting this information.

Overcoming Obstacles Through Collaboration

During a technical meeting held by the Titchfield City Group in 2023, representatives from various NSOs discussed potential solutions to these challenges. One recommendation is to improve national data on older persons through oversampling, ensuring that older individuals are more accurately represented in surveys and studies. Additionally, better linking of data across sectors and studies could improve the overall quality and coordination of data collection efforts. Communication and dissemination of results must also be enhanced, with more engagement from stakeholders, including older people themselves, to ensure that the data collected translates into meaningful policy changes.

The Importance of Disaggregated Data for Understanding Older Populations

The importance of disaggregating data by age cannot be overstated. Without age-disaggregated data, it is difficult to fully understand the diverse experiences of older people, which can vary significantly depending on factors such as health status, income level, and geographic location. The report provides several examples of how countries have successfully used disaggregated data to monitor the well-being of older people. For instance, disaggregating health data by age has allowed some countries to identify specific health challenges faced by older populations, leading to more targeted interventions. These efforts are crucial for achieving the broader goals of the 2030 Agenda, which include reducing inequalities and improving health outcomes for all age groups.

The Road to 2030: Ensuring No One is Left Behind

The WHO and its partners emphasize that improving the collection, analysis, and dissemination of age-disaggregated data is essential for ensuring that older people are not left behind as the world strives to meet the SDGs by 2030. Collaboration among national statistical offices, policymakers, and other stakeholders is critical to achieving this goal. By addressing the challenges associated with data collection and improving the visibility of older people in policy discussions, governments can better meet the needs of this rapidly growing population. The lessons learned from these efforts will not only benefit older persons but also contribute to improved data collection and monitoring for all population groups, ultimately leading to more inclusive and effective policy-making.