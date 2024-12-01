Urban Transport Reform in Accra and Kumasi: A Path to Inclusive and Sustainable Mobility

A detailed study by the OECD’s Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC), in collaboration with the University of Ghana and the International Transport Forum, highlights the critical challenges of urban mobility in Ghana's largest cities, Accra and Kumasi. These cities, facing rapid urbanization, are beset with congestion, pollution, and limited accessibility to essential services. Despite the heavy reliance of residents on walking and public transport like trotros, the transportation system struggles to meet the needs of the growing population. Accessibility desert zones where essential services like schools, markets, and healthcare facilities are unreachable within a reasonable timeframe by walking or public transport pose a significant issue. The problem is further compounded by gender inequities, with women disproportionately affected due to their caregiving responsibilities and reliance on affordable transport options.

Accessibility Deserts and the Dominance of Cars

Cars, though accessible primarily to affluent residents, dominate road space in Accra and Kumasi, leaving limited room for non-car modes. Most residents rely on walking and public transport, yet these options are inadequate. Trotros, the main mode of public transport, frequently fail to accommodate passengers with heavy loads or children, while the costs of transport are prohibitively high for low-income groups. Walking, the second most common mode is hindered by unsafe conditions, such as a lack of sidewalks, poor lighting, and traffic risks. In peripheral areas of both cities, it is nearly impossible to reach essential services within a reasonable timeframe, creating “accessibility deserts” that exacerbate the socio-economic divide.

Women are particularly vulnerable in this scenario. They undertake a greater share of care-related travel, such as accompanying children to school or running household errands, but face significant barriers. Survey data reveals that women earning less than 1,500 GHS per month typically travel shorter distances than men due to mobility constraints. Even so, they encounter greater challenges accessing essential services, as transport systems fail to account for their specific needs. The ban on alternative modes like three-wheelers and moto-taxis has worsened the problem, particularly in Kumasi, where these vehicles previously filled critical gaps in accessibility.

Gendered Inequalities in Mobility

The study reveals stark gendered disparities in mobility, with women bearing the brunt of the challenges. Care-related trips, which include activities like accompanying children to school or medical appointments, constitute a significant portion of women’s daily travel 21% in Accra and 19% in Kumasi, compared to just 13% for men in both cities. Despite this, transport systems largely overlook these needs. Women often face refusals when trying to use trotros with children or heavy loads. In Kumasi, 14% of market women reported being denied access to trotros, while in Accra, 15% experienced similar issues. Such barriers not only limit women’s mobility but also exacerbate their economic vulnerability.

The challenges extend to structural deficiencies in governance, with fragmented responsibilities among numerous agencies hindering effective solutions. Accra’s transportation system, for instance, is managed by over 15 public and private entities, creating a lack of coordination. This fragmented approach has resulted in transport systems failing to keep pace with urban expansion, leaving peripheral areas disconnected. In Kumasi, the monocentric layout concentrates services and markets in the city center, forcing residents from outlying areas to endure lengthy, costly commutes.

Economic and Environmental Costs of Poor Mobility

The inadequacies in transportation systems have significant economic and environmental implications. Congestion and inefficiencies in public transport contribute to lost productivity, with commuters in Accra and Kumasi losing up to 9% of their productive hours daily. For the poorest residents, transport costs can consume over half of their daily income, making mobility a significant financial burden. Furthermore, Ghana’s reliance on fossil fuels for transport has led to a sharp increase in greenhouse gas emissions, which rose by 153% between 2000 and 2016. Without systemic changes, rising incomes and car ownership could lead to “carbon lock-in,” where economic growth becomes tied to unsustainable transport practices.

Toward Sustainable and Inclusive Transport Systems

The study emphasizes the need for systemic reforms to create sustainable and inclusive transport systems. Improving infrastructure for walking and cycling, redesigning public transport to better serve diverse user needs, and addressing gender-specific barriers are key recommendations. Investing in safe pedestrian pathways, reliable public transport, and affordable alternatives could significantly improve accessibility for marginalized groups. The researchers also stress the importance of integrating transport planning with land-use policies to ensure essential services are located closer to residential areas.

Efforts to reduce the economic burden of mobility should include targeted initiatives, such as subsidized transport for women and children. Past interventions, like free bus rides for schoolchildren, have shown potential but require long-term implementation to ensure impact. Addressing the cultural and economic association of cars with status and convenience is also crucial. In Accra, car users overwhelmingly cite convenience and safety as reasons for their preference, underscoring the need for a paradigm shift toward prioritizing non-car modes.

Bridging the Gaps for Equitable Urban Mobility

By focusing on the intersection of gender, income, and urban mobility, this research offers a roadmap for addressing the entrenched inequalities in Ghana’s transport systems. It calls for holistic strategies that integrate transport and urban planning, improve the quality of non-car modes, and amplify the voices of marginalized groups in decision-making. With sustained efforts and coordinated policies, Accra and Kumasi can transition toward more equitable and sustainable urban mobility, ensuring all residents, regardless of gender or income, have access to the opportunities and services they need.