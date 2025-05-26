UN Urges End to Hostilities in Ukraine Amid Escalating Civilian Toll

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has issued a powerful call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, following a weekend of devastating attacks that killed and injured scores of civilians. The statement comes as the conflict enters a new, increasingly deadly phase marked by the use of record numbers of long-range missiles and drones by both sides.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), since Friday night, a series of Russian strikes across Ukrainian territory have left at least 14 civilians dead, including three children, and injured at least 88 others, among them 11 children. The assaults, which targeted major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv, as well as other populated areas, occurred during nightly barrages using advanced aerial weaponry.

In retaliation, Ukraine launched a large number of long-range drones into Russian territory. Russian authorities report that these attacks resulted in injuries to at least 11 civilians. The spike in civilian harm on both sides underlines the devastating human cost of the ongoing war.

A Renewed Plea for Ceasefire and Peace Talks

Volker Türk emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire and reiterated the importance of genuine peace negotiations grounded in international law.

“It is time to put an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to commit to—and implement—a comprehensive ceasefire that stops the daily killing and destruction, and to start genuine peace negotiations, built on respect for international law,” said Türk.

The High Commissioner noted that any sustainable resolution must prioritize the people most affected by the war, including prisoners of war (POWs), civilian detainees, forcibly transferred children, internally displaced persons, and civilians living in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

Prisoner and Civilian Exchanges Bring Relief—and Reminders of Loss

Recent developments have seen a significant exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine. According to UN sources, each side released approximately 880 prisoners of war and 120 civilian detainees. Although the full identities and circumstances of the individuals involved are yet to be detailed, the exchange has provided some families with long-awaited reunions.

“Many families can now breathe a sigh of relief because their loved ones have finally returned home,” Türk said. “But at the same time, other families have lost relatives and their homes, as their communities across Ukraine came under attack.”

This juxtaposition underscores the dual realities of relief and grief that Ukrainians and Russians alike are experiencing.

Human Rights Protections for POWs and Detainees

Even amidst continuing conflict, the UN Human Rights Office maintains that all parties must uphold international humanitarian law, especially concerning the treatment of detainees.

Türk reiterated that summary executions, torture, and all forms of inhumane and degrading treatment are strictly prohibited under any circumstances. He also called for the prompt release of civilian detainees once the legal justification for their detention expires.

In addition to legal protections, the High Commissioner outlined several practical measures to enhance the welfare and safety of POWs and detainees:

Ensuring regular communication between detainees and their families

Establishing Mixed Medical Commissions to assess the physical and mental health of POWs

Expanding access for independent human rights monitors, including UN observers, to detention facilities

These steps, he noted, are essential for ensuring transparency, accountability, and humane conditions for those deprived of their liberty.

The Road Ahead: Putting Human Rights at the Core of Peace

Türk concluded with a somber yet hopeful message: the time for war must end, and the era of principled diplomacy must begin.

“To achieve a sustainable solution, it is imperative to put people and their human rights first,” he said. “Only then can we move toward a peace that is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice.”

As international concern deepens and the humanitarian toll mounts, the UN’s plea serves as a clarion call for the global community to act decisively to stop further suffering in Ukraine.