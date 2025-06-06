Philippines Launches New Phase of Ship to Shore Rights for Migrant Fishers

The Philippines has reaffirmed its commitment to safe and fair migration with the launch of the new phase of the Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme, focused on ensuring decent work in the blue economy, particularly in the fisheries and seafood supply chains. This regional initiative, supported by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aims to address the persistent vulnerabilities and risks faced by migrant workers in the fishing industry across South-East Asia.

National Stakeholders Gather to Launch New Phase

On 4 June 2025, key stakeholders convened at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Central Office in Manila for a Project Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting, marking the formal launch of the programme’s new phase in the Philippines. Participants included representatives from government agencies, employers' and workers' organizations, civil society, and international partners.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of a recent national consultation workshop, formally endorsed the national work plan for 2025–2028, and set out the next steps for implementation of the programme’s objectives at both national and regional levels.

High-Level Endorsements and Strategic Direction

Opening remarks from DMW Assistant Secretary Jerome Pampolina, delivered by Sea-Based Accreditation Bureau Director Augusto San Diego III, welcomed the programme’s continuation:

“This programme is a timely and strategic initiative that aligns with our national priorities to protect and empower our sea-based workers.”

Khalid Hassan, Director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines, highlighted the central role of evidence-based policymaking and inclusive dialogue:

“We aim to create safer, fairer, and more sustainable conditions for all workers across the fish and seafood supply chain. The PAC will serve as a vital mechanism for ensuring our work is grounded in the realities of those most affected—our migrant fishers and their communities.”

Strategic Objectives for 2025–2028

The national work plan outlines four strategic pillars for implementation:

Strengthening Regional Cooperation on Labour Migration Advancing ASEAN-level guidance on labour inspection for fisheries.

Promoting coordinated cross-border protection mechanisms. Reinforcing National Legal and Policy Frameworks Supporting the ratification of ILO Convention No. 188 on Work in Fishing (2007).

Regulating recruitment practices and enhancing monitoring mechanisms. Promoting Responsible Business Conduct Providing technical support to manning agencies, especially the Licensed Manning Agencies for Fishers (LMAF).

Developing fair recruitment guidelines and integrating human rights due diligence into business operations. Empowering Migrant Workers and Communities Enhancing access to legal aid, financial literacy, reintegration services, and collective bargaining opportunities for migrant fishers and their families.

Support for Manning Agencies and Recruiters

The programme will work closely with government-licensed recruitment agencies, offering technical assistance to ensure responsible practices and improved working conditions for Filipino fishers deployed overseas. This collaboration with LMAF aims to create a fairer, safer recruitment landscape while aligning with international labour standards.

Next Steps and Regional Impact

At the close of the PAC meeting, stakeholders endorsed the national work plan and tentatively set the next meeting for June 2026. The participants reiterated their collective resolve to implement the programme collaboratively, ensuring that the Philippines continues to be a regional leader in protecting migrant workers in the fisheries sector.

Regional and Global Relevance

The Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme represents a critical regional effort to tackle forced labour, labour rights abuses, and decent work deficits that remain endemic in fishing and seafood supply chains. Funded by the EU, the programme contributes directly to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those on decent work (SDG 8), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), and life below water (SDG 14).

“This is more than just a labour programme—it’s a blueprint for sustainable and ethical industry reform that puts workers’ rights at its core,” said Khalid Hassan.

As labour migration continues to be a cornerstone of the Philippines’ economy, programmes like Ship to Shore Rights ensure that the country's overseas workers—particularly those in high-risk, low-regulation sectors like fishing—are not left behind. With strong partnerships and shared accountability, the programme is charting a course toward fairness, dignity, and safety in the blue economy.