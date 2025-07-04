“Through Their Lens” Exhibition Reveals Refugee Life in Jordan Through Art

A compelling new photography exhibition, “Through Their Lens,” opened at the Manara Arts & Culture Center in Al Luweibdeh on July 2, offering a rare and deeply human glimpse into the lives of Syrian refugees living in Jordan. The exhibition is the result of a unique initiative under the PROSPECTS Partnership, a global strategic collaboration funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and implemented by the IFC, ILO, UNHCR, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

The exhibition showcases over 32 curated photographs taken by Syrian refugees — both adults and children — using only smartphones. These powerful images capture a wide range of everyday moments and emotions, from family and education to work and hope, turning mobile devices into tools of empowerment and storytelling.

A Visual Narrative of Displacement, Dignity, and Hope

The participating refugees underwent training in basic photography and digital storytelling, equipping them with skills to document and share their own narratives. From a child riding a bicycle through the desert to a father smiling while holding his infant daughter, the photos offer deeply personal windows into the resilience and aspirations of refugee communities living in Jordan’s camps and urban areas.

Among the standout entries in the adult category are:

“Return and Hope” by Bilal Abazeed — an evocative silhouette of three children walking into a golden sunset at the Zaatari Refugee Camp.

“Desert Childhood” by Ghada Al Qablawi — a candid image of a young boy smiling on a bicycle in the barren plains of Zaatari.

“Whisper of Nature” by Nour Khalifa — a serene portrait of a young woman resting in a field of hay in Irbid.

Winning entries in the child category include:

“Baba, Sister and a Ray of Light” by Ma’mun Al Jondi — a heartwarming shot of a father cradling his baby girl, joyfully looking into the camera.

“So Far Away, Yet So Close” by Abdullah Radwan — a poignant photograph capturing a moment of longing and connection in the refugee camp.

Voices of Solidarity and Support

H.E. Mr. Harry Verweij, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Jordan, reflected on the power of the initiative:

“Under the PROSPECTS partnership, we aim not only to provide support in education, employment, protection, and WASH but also to show the value that refugees bring to the communities they live in. This exhibition is a powerful example of how photography and storytelling can give voice to refugee perspectives.”

Maria Stavropoulou, UNHCR Representative to Jordan, emphasized the human side of displacement:

“This exhibition shows us the reality of life in displacement not through reports or statistics, but through the eyes of those living it. Every refugee is a person with dreams and a voice to be heard.”

From the World Bank, Holly Benner, Resident Representative to Jordan, added:

“Behind every photo in this exhibition is a story of courage, hope, and determination to build a better future. This is about investing not only in services and livelihoods, but in the power of people to tell their own stories.”

A Model of Creative Empowerment

The initiative also aligns with the ILO’s focus on skills development and decent work. According to Shaza Al Jondi, ILO PROSPECTS Regional Chief Technical Adviser for Arab States:

“This exhibition is a meaningful reflection of what happens when people are given both the tools and the opportunity to tell their story.”

Marcel Rached, IFC Country Head for Jordan, explained how the initiative connects to economic inclusion:

“IFC is committed to advancing economic inclusion through private sector-driven solutions. Through targeted digital and entrepreneurship training, we are helping displaced communities transform their potential into meaningful livelihoods.”

Shairose Mawji, Acting UNICEF Representative to Jordan, praised the project’s impact on youth:

“Through Their Lens shows what becomes possible when young people are equipped with the right tools and support. This is a testament to the impact of partnership — not just in delivering services, but in amplifying voices and building futures.”

PROSPECTS: A Partnership with Purpose

The PROSPECTS Partnership is a strategic initiative led by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and executed by key UN agencies and the World Bank Group. Its goal is to improve access to education, social protection, employment, and water and sanitation (WASH) for refugees and host communities. By integrating creative outlets like photography with capacity-building programs, PROSPECTS continues to demonstrate innovative approaches to development.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at Manara Arts & Culture Center until Sunday, July 5, 2025, offering Jordanians and international visitors a chance to engage with the stories of displacement, resilience, and hope through the eyes of those who live them.