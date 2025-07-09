Palma al día: A Model Programme for Promoting Decent Work in Colombia’s Rural Economy

In a major step toward improving working conditions in Colombia’s agricultural sector, the Palma al día programme has emerged as a pioneering initiative for promoting labour formalisation, occupational safety and health (OSH), and compliance with labour standards in the oil palm industry. Spearheaded by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and financially supported by Cargill, the programme reflects a growing global demand for traceability, social sustainability, and labour rights compliance in agricultural value chains.

Delivered in a fully virtual and participatory format, Palma al día was designed to meet the practical and operational realities of the palm oil sector. Over the course of four months, the programme equipped employers and compliance personnel with the knowledge and tools necessary to address persistent gaps in labour formalisation and workplace safety, ultimately contributing to improved productivity and competitiveness in rural Colombia.

“The Palma al día programme was conceived as an initiative to provide resources tailored to the needs of the business sector,” said Paola Campuzano, National Coordinator of the ILO project. “It focused on frequently asked questions regarding labour formalisation and OSH—two pillars of decent work in the oil palm sector.”

Programme Structure: From Theory to Practice

The comprehensive structure of Palma al día included:

Six sector-specific webinars led by labour law experts

Hands-on advisory sessions , using real-case examples and tools like payroll calculators

Individualised technical assistance , offering tailored guidance to each participating production unit

A digital toolkit compiling all course content into a user-friendly, accessible format

This strategy enabled participants to develop short-, medium-, and long-term action plans, empowering them to take concrete steps toward compliance with national labour regulations and international best practices.

“This process gave us the tools to understand what we need to comply with and how to do so,” said Valentina Botero, one of the programme’s participants. “We’ve started implementing what we learned step by step. Creating a culture of care and wellbeing for workers is essential, and support from organisations like the ILO and Cargill is key.”

Colombia’s Informality Challenge in the Agricultural Sector

Labour informality remains a critical issue in Colombia’s rural economy. Over 83% of agricultural workers—more than 4 million people—lack access to formal employment contracts, social security, and legal labour protections. These challenges not only impact workers’ livelihoods and wellbeing but also hinder efforts to create sustainable, competitive agricultural value chains capable of meeting international market standards.

Palma al día directly addressed these challenges by targeting key compliance roles across the industry. The programme brought together 22 individuals representing 18 companies from various regions of Colombia, all of whom play influential roles in determining labour practices within their organizations.

Notable Outcomes and Impact

The programme generated several concrete outcomes:

Improved participant knowledge , as reflected in pre- and post-programme evaluations

Identification of systemic improvement opportunities across participating companies

Increased awareness of formalisation requirements and OSH standards

Creation of a replicable model that can be adapted for other rural sectors

The digital toolkit developed during the programme ensures that resources remain available for ongoing reference and implementation, even beyond the initial training period.

Importantly, Palma al día also fostered dialogue around creating a culture of safety, care, and wellbeing, a theme consistently echoed by participants. This cultural shift is crucial for achieving lasting improvements in workplace practices and reducing the vulnerability of rural workers.

Strategic Partnerships for Social Sustainability

Palma al día is part of the broader Strategic Planning Laboratory for the Promotion of Labour Formalisation and Occupational Safety and Health in the Oil Palm Sector, an ILO project that highlights the role of strategic partnerships in advancing decent work. The support of Cargill as a financing partner reflects private sector commitment to embedding social sustainability into supply chains—an increasingly important factor for export-oriented industries such as palm oil.

“This initiative reflects Cargill’s commitment to ensuring the social sustainability of the sector and facilitating exports to markets that demand labour rights and environmental compliance,” noted project partners.

A Replicable Model for Rural Development

As global supply chains place increasing emphasis on responsibility, compliance, and human rights, Palma al día stands out as a replicable strategy for promoting decent work, social justice, and inclusive development in rural sectors.

Its success underscores the potential of capacity-building initiatives grounded in participatory education, technical support, and practical tools. By empowering employers and strengthening their ability to meet labour obligations, programmes like Palma al día contribute not only to better workplaces but also to a stronger and more resilient agricultural economy.