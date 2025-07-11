Maya Ghazal Becomes First Female Syrian Refugee Commercial Pilot

In a powerful milestone that speaks to resilience, perseverance, and hope, Maya Ghazal—a former teenage refugee from Syria and now a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador—has become the world’s first female Syrian commercial pilot from a refugee background. Ghazal officially received her pilot wings as a second officer certified to fly Boeing 737 aircraft, marking a historic achievement in the aviation industry and for refugee representation worldwide.

The certification ceremony, held at the iconic Aerospace Bristol Museum in the west of England, was a deeply emotional event. The hangar—home to the last Concorde aircraft to fly—was transformed into a venue of celebration as cadets were honored for completing their intensive training. Among them stood Maya, now wearing her pilot’s uniform with pride, symbolizing a journey of not just professional achievement but personal triumph against formidable odds.

From Bombed Classrooms to Boeing Jets

Ghazal's story began in Damascus, Syria, where she experienced a relatively normal childhood. “I had a large family and a lot of friends, I loved my home, and I was proud of my country,” she recalled. That life, however, was upended when war broke out. “I had to change schools three times because each one was bombed.”

Fearing for their safety, her father made the perilous journey to Europe alone and was granted asylum in the United Kingdom. This paved the way for Maya, her mother, and her brothers to join him through a family reunification programme. But resettlement brought new challenges. Upon arrival in the UK as a teenager, Maya was rejected from multiple schools, as the British system struggled to evaluate her Syrian education credentials.

“I was shut at home all day. It was a lonely, frightening time, and I felt like my future had just disappeared,” she said. But fate had a different plan.

Inspired by the Skies

One ordinary day near Heathrow Airport, Maya found herself captivated by the aircrafts overhead. “I just wanted to sit and watch them all day,” she said. That moment sparked a dream: to become a pilot.

Despite facing yet more barriers—language, finances, gender stereotypes, and cultural expectations—Maya taught herself English and eventually enrolled in college. She went on to earn a degree in aviation engineering, challenging stereotypes every step of the way.

“Only 5 percent of the world’s pilots are women, and I was told: ‘You can’t do that’. But I wanted to prove people wrong,” she said. Her persistence paid off when she was selected in 2023 to join TUI Airline’s 19-month cadet training programme, designed to diversify and democratize access to the cockpit.

A Trailblazing Moment

At the graduation ceremony, TUI Captain Paul Hurst acknowledged Maya's groundbreaking journey. “We wanted our pilot scheme to be available to anyone—from any background. We’re absolutely proud to be able to support people like Maya, who may not have otherwise had the chance,” he said.

Ghazal is now actively flying as a second officer, co-piloting passenger flights to European summer holiday destinations. “Eventually, she can become a captain,” Hurst added. “She’ll have a wonderful career with TUI Airline, and we look forward to watching her progress.”

A Family’s Emotional Journey

Among the most poignant moments of the event was the embrace between Maya and her mother, Rimah Darkachli, who attended the ceremony with Maya’s family and partner. With tears in her eyes, she reflected, “When I saw Maya graduate and take her certificate, the whole ten years came back to me. Coming from Syria, I never imagined that this would be possible.”

“It wasn’t an easy journey, but I’m so proud and grateful for everything that she has achieved,” she said.

Advocate and Role Model

In 2021, Maya was appointed a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, using her platform to champion safe and legal refugee routes, education access, and integration support. Her story continues to resonate with young refugees, especially women, as an example of what is possible when opportunity meets determination.

“My message to all other young refugee girls is: do not let war clip your wings,” Maya said. “Challenge every difficulty, every stereotype. Help other women along the way. And do not forget to dream. Because truly, the sky is the limit.”

As she soars through the skies—once a dream, now her reality—Maya Ghazal embodies not just a personal victory, but a beacon of inspiration to displaced people around the world. Her flight path reminds us that with support, inclusion, and opportunity, even those forced to flee can achieve extraordinary heights.