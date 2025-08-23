Left Menu

Survivors’ voices ‘integral’ to preventing terrorism

This year marks the eighth commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

UN News | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:45 IST
Survivors’ voices “are integral to shaping policy and driving change to prevent similar attacks,” said Mr. Voronkov. Image Credit: Pixabay

Terror attack survivors came together to bear witness at UN Headquarters on Thursday, emphasising that their voices must not be sidelined in shaping policy and driving efforts to prevent future atrocities.

 

This year marks the eighth commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. It serves to honour victims and survivors, elevate their voices, raise awareness, and highlight global solidarity.

“This International Day is not only one of remembrance; it’s a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to uphold the rights, dignity and voices of victims everywhere,” said Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) during remarks to the high level commemoration.

Remember and pay tribute

“We pay tribute to those whose lives were stolen by terrorism, and we stand in solidarity with those who continue to live with the pain, loss, and trauma,” he added.

The event featured testimonies from survivors and relatives of those killed: “Support should not be a privilege; it’s a right. And international solidarity must be matched by action,” he said.

United by hope

“I could no longer keep hiding my pain, I chose to transform it into purpose,” said Khalifah Mwarangi, whose father was killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya in November 2014.

This past April, UNOCT launched the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network (VoTAN), a global initiative that reflects a powerful truth: victims of terrorism should not be seen as passive subjects of compassion and support.

Survivors’ voices “are integral to shaping policy and driving change to prevent similar attacks,” said Mr. Voronkov.

“While terror tries to break us apart, coming together as victims build strength”, said Nanda Daniel, a survivor of the 2004 attack on Australia’s embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. 

 
 

