7th MFFLI Summit Strengthens Healthcare & Social Development Across Africa and Asia

The Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, successfully conducted the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) Summit 2025, bringing together African and Asian First Ladies, global health leaders, and development partners. The summit, inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of MFFLI, and H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady of The Republic of The Gambia, served as a landmark platform to evaluate progress and chart new strategies for transforming healthcare and empowering communities.

Inauguration and Distinguished Participation

The Summit was officially opened in the presence of an impressive lineup of leaders. Alongside H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, the event was attended by the First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, Nigeria, São Tomé & Príncipe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe. These First Ladies, who also serve as Ambassadors of Merck Foundation’s flagship program “More Than a Mother”, reaffirmed their commitment to breaking infertility stigma, advancing women’s health, and strengthening health systems.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej highlighted the tremendous progress made since the inception of MFFLI in 2015 and The Gambia’s partnership journey since 2017:

“We have provided 87 scholarships for young Gambian doctors across critical specialties, making history by training the country’s first specialists in oncology, respiratory care, reproductive medicine, diabetes, and more. Together, we are transforming patient care in The Gambia.”

The Gambia’s Milestones in Partnership with Merck Foundation

H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow expressed her pride in the partnership that has significantly strengthened The Gambia’s healthcare capacity. Out of the 87 scholarships awarded to Gambian doctors:

27 scholarships were provided in oncology , creating the country’s first cancer specialists.

23 scholarships supported training in fertility and embryology , alongside postgraduate and master’s degrees in sexual and reproductive care .

4 scholarships targeted diabetes care , expanding local expertise in chronic disease management.

4 scholarships were dedicated to respiratory care, neonatal care, acute medicine, and infectious diseases .

2 scholarships supported master’s programs in diabetes, enabling doctors to establish specialized clinics in-country.

In addition, through the ‘Educating Linda’ program, Merck Foundation and the First Lady support 40 high-performing but underprivileged Gambian schoolgirls annually, empowering them with education and future opportunities.

Beyond Healthcare: Media, Arts, and Education for Social Change

Merck Foundation has established itself as a force for social transformation beyond healthcare. Together with the Office of The Gambia’s First Lady, they have:

Conducted three editions of Online Health Media Training to equip journalists with tools to raise awareness on sensitive health and social issues.

Announced the Call for Applications for eight annual awards , targeting media professionals, musicians, fashion designers, filmmakers, and students to use creativity in tackling health and social challenges.

Launched seven children’s storybooks in partnership with the First Lady of The Gambia, including “More Than a Mother”, “Educating Linda”, and “Jackline’s Rescue”, addressing issues such as girl education, infertility stigma, diabetes, hypertension, and gender-based violence.

Global Impact of Merck Foundation Initiatives

Since 2012, the Foundation has provided over 2,280 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved specialties, building sustainable healthcare capacity across Africa and Asia.

Key achievements include:

Training 3,700+ media professionals from 35 countries to become advocates for health and social change.

Launching 8 annual awards that harness creative industries to raise awareness.

Producing 30 songs and 8 children’s storybooks in multiple languages to educate communities.

Broadcasting 7 awareness animation films and the TV program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” , blending fashion, art, and storytelling for impact.

Providing 950+ scholarships to underprivileged schoolgirls across Africa.

Building a strong digital presence with 15 social media platforms and over 8 million followers.

Strategic Vision and Future Path

On Day 2 of the summit, the MFFLI committee meeting provided a forum for First Ladies to present impact reports and align strategies with Merck Foundation leadership. Discussions emphasized sustainability, expansion of healthcare scholarships, and stronger engagement with youth, arts, and media as tools for advocacy.

Dr. Rasha Kelej summed up the vision:

“Merck Foundation has always believed in capacity building and empowering local expertise to ensure sustainable development. Together with our partners, we are rewriting the healthcare story of Africa and Asia, and we will continue until every community has access to equitable, high-quality care.”

The 7th MFFLI Summit was live-streamed on Merck Foundation’s and Dr. Rasha Kelej’s official social media platforms, enabling global audiences to witness the powerful dialogue and partnerships shaping the future of healthcare and social transformation.