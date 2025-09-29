Brazil Launches Maloca Digital Hub to Expand Global Participation at COP30

The Brazilian Presidency of COP30 has unveiled Maloca, a pioneering digital platform designed to make global climate negotiations more inclusive, participatory, and accessible. Launched on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80), the initiative marks a historic step in transforming how the world engages with climate action.

Built in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Maloca provides a virtual gateway to COP30, ensuring that governments, civil society, indigenous communities, academia, businesses, and citizens—particularly from the Global South—can take part in climate discussions regardless of geography or resources.

A Platform Born as a Legacy of COP30

As part of Brazil’s Route to Belém initiative, Maloca was designed to extend participation well beyond the physical conference venue in Belém, Pará, when COP30 convenes in November 2025.

With its interactive digital environments, Maloca creates opportunities for real-time dialogue, collaboration, and solution-sharing. It supports the COP30 Presidency’s three core priorities:

Strengthening multilateralism, Connecting the climate regime to people’s everyday lives, Accelerating the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago, COP30 President-Designate, highlighted the vision behind Maloca:

“Through the Maloca we can make sure that this COP is really the most inclusive possible. We need to inject new trust in multilateralism, in the United Nations, and in the fact that working together is the only solution for fighting climate change.”

Features That Make Maloca Transformative

Maloca is equipped with advanced tools to maximize inclusivity and accessibility:

AI-powered translation in seven languages , allowing real-time communication across cultures.

Capacity to host up to 7,200 events in 20 virtual spaces during the 15 days of COP30.

Macaozinho , an AI-driven climate assistant trained exclusively on official UN documents, providing users with accurate, science-based information free from misinformation.

A submission system for civil society and institutions to apply to host events, discussions, and presentations inside the platform.

The platform is accessible via both website and mobile app (Google Play and App Store), removing financial and geographic barriers to participation.

Early Pilots and Growing Reach

Though officially launched under Brazil’s COP30 Presidency, Maloca has already been tested at New York Climate Week, where it hosted events such as a CODES (Coalition for Digital Environmental Sustainability) panel on AI and the environment.

So far, the platform has registered more than 4,000 accesses from users on every continent, signaling strong potential for widespread engagement.

Ana Toni, COP30 CEO, stressed that Maloca is more than a temporary tool:

“The expectation of the Maloca is accessibility for people who cannot attend in person. It will host debates not only during COP but throughout the year, very much in the spirit of the mutirão, enabling participation from wherever people are.”

Backed by Partnerships and Financing

Maloca was developed under the Route to Belém, a partnership between the UNDP in Brazil and the Secretariat of Climate, Environment, and Energy (Seclima) of Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, Maloca reflects the UNDP’s broader mission:

“Maloca isn’t just a platform—it amplifies voices and solutions to change the world for the better. It’s a transformative step to engage millions of people virtually during the COP30 Presidency.”

Call for Event Submissions

Registration is now open for organizations, governments, and businesses to propose events for COP30 through Maloca. Proposals can be submitted until October 12, 2025, via www.routetobelem.com/maloca. Approved events will be announced on October 19, 2025.

A Lasting Legacy for Climate Engagement

By institutionalizing digital participation, Maloca is not only expanding access to COP30 but also creating a new model of inclusive, year-round climate engagement. The Brazilian Presidency envisions it as a lasting legacy, ensuring that the global climate dialogue remains open, equitable, and future-focused.