Indonesia equips job service officers with disability certification to boost inclusion

Access to decent work, social protection, and care services remains a persistent challenge for vulnerable groups in Indonesia—particularly persons with disabilities. Despite progress in recent years, structural barriers continue to limit employment opportunities. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), only 18.7 percent of people with disabilities were employed in 2023, with participation among women even lower at just 13.5 percent. Alarmingly, 91 percent of those employed with disabilities work in the informal sector, compared to 81 percent of the general population.

Recognizing this gap, the ILO’s Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions—a joint initiative with the Government of Indonesia and the United Nations—has partnered with the Ministry of Manpower to strengthen the country’s public employment services. At the heart of this initiative is the training and certification of employment service officers to ensure they are equipped to deliver inclusive services and dismantle barriers to work for people with disabilities.

Disability management certification for officers

In July 2025, 36 participants, including 33 public employment service officers from 13 provinces, officials from the Ministry of Manpower, and three representatives from Bappenas, took part in a seven-day Certified Disability Management Professional (CDMP) training. The programme, based on global standards developed by Canada’s National Institute of Disability Management and Research (NIDMAR), is administered under the International Disability Management Standards Council and delivered in collaboration with international partners.

Of these participants, 19 officers (11 women and 8 men) successfully earned their CDMP certification in September 2025. The certification, valid for two years, requires ongoing professional development and renewal through re-examination. Notably, six participants scored above 70 percent—well above the minimum passing grade of 60 percent—earning them recognition for outstanding achievement.

To build on this success, these six high-scoring officers have been invited to an on-the-job training and study visit at Malaysia’s Social Security Organization (Perkeso) Rehabilitation Centres in Putrajaya and Melaka in October 2025. Malaysia’s Perkeso is currently the sole Southeast Asian licensee for CDMP, making the visit a valuable opportunity for peer learning and regional cooperation.

National commitment to inclusive employment

The Ministry of Manpower has emphasized that ensuring decent job opportunities for persons with disabilities is a national priority.

“As part of this commitment, we are equipping our public employment service officers to deliver inclusive employment services in line with constitutional principles,” said Darmanwansyah, Director General for the Development of Labour Placement and Expansion of Employment (Binapenta & PKK) at the Ministry of Manpower.

The initiative also reflects Indonesia’s broader role as a pioneer country in the Global Accelerator programme, advancing just transitions that integrate job creation, social protection, and equality.

Voices from the field

For many of the officers, the training was transformative. Nikira Dewati, a first-level Public Employment Service Officer at the Ministry of Manpower, reflected:

“The training has prompted me to reflect on how we can enhance support through initiatives like inclusive job fairs and business matching programmes for persons with disabilities.”

At the policy level, Bintang Pratama, a Planning Officer at Bappenas, expressed his determination to become a disability focal point:

“I will advocate for more evidence-based research to strengthen collaboration between the government and disability organizations.”

At the provincial level, Anak Agung Ayu Trisnawati, from the Bali Provincial Manpower Office, pledged to apply her training directly in her region:

“I plan to put what I’ve learned into practice and actively share this information with my fellow employment service officers across Bali.”

Global perspectives and impact

According to Diego Rei, Labour Market and Employment Specialist at the ILO, the training is a significant step forward:

“Indonesia stands out as a pioneer country in the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions. This training directly supports the programme’s goal of advancing decent and formal employment for persons with disabilities. By participating, public employment service officers are helping dismantle barriers that hinder access to meaningful work.”

The certification programme not only builds technical capacity but also fosters a new generation of advocates for disability inclusion within Indonesia’s employment system. By empowering officers at the national and provincial levels, the initiative aims to ensure that people with disabilities have improved access to decent jobs, fair treatment in the labour market, and better integration into national development strategies.

Looking ahead

The ILO and the Ministry of Manpower plan to expand training opportunities, scale up inclusive employment services, and strengthen linkages between government agencies, civil society, and disability organizations. These measures are expected to contribute to a more inclusive, equitable, and resilient labour market, where persons with disabilities are not left behind.