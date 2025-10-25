IATA’s 2025 Wings of Change Europe to Spotlight Aviation’s Role in EU Economy

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the 2025 edition of the Wings of Change Europe (WOCE) conference will be held on 18–19 November in Brussels, Belgium, the symbolic heart of European policymaking. This year’s theme centers on positioning competitiveness and sustainability at the core of Europe’s aviation agenda, as industry leaders, regulators, and policymakers prepare to chart a new path for the future of air transport across the continent.

Brussels Airlines will serve as the host airline for this high-level conference, which is expected to gather some of the most influential voices in European aviation, infrastructure, and government. With economic recovery, climate targets, and global competition on the table, the event will examine aviation’s essential role in revitalizing Europe’s economic dynamism and global connectivity.

Aviation at the Crossroads: A Call for Policy Reform

The selection of Brussels as the venue reflects a strategic decision to place Europe’s aviation policy conversation in the epicenter of EU decision-making. IATA Director General Willie Walsh explained the significance of the move:

“This year, Wings of Change Europe moves to the heart of European policymaking. Holding our event in Brussels will help bring aviation issues to the doors of regulators and politicians who hold the levers that can help reinvigorate European air connectivity.”

The 2025 WOCE follows in the wake of Mario Draghi’s 2024 report on European competitiveness, which called for bold structural reforms to strengthen the continent’s global standing. Building on that momentum, WOCE will make the case that a competitive, sustainable aviation sector is not just desirable—but essential—for realizing the EU’s broader economic and social objectives.

“Three decades ago, deregulation sparked a revolution in air transport that turned the European project into a community and catalyzed economic growth,” said Walsh. “The mission of WOCE this year is to inspire Europe’s policymakers to boldly seize the day, rediscover the potential for aviation to stimulate the continent’s economy, and free its airlines from onerous regulation accumulated over 25 years.”

High-Profile Speakers: A Meeting of Industry and Government

WOCE 2025 boasts a lineup of powerful speakers from both the public and private sectors, offering a comprehensive perspective on the issues that matter most to the aviation ecosystem.

Key Political and Regulatory Representatives:

Apostolos Tzitzikostas , Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, European Commission

Jan Jambon , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Pensions, Belgium

Hugo Espírito Santo , Secretary of State for Infrastructure, Portugal

Andrey Novakov , Member of the European Parliament, EPP

Dolors Montserrat , Vice Chair of the European People’s Party (EPP)

Filip Cornelis , Director, Aviation, DG MOVE, European Commission

Florian Guillermet , Executive Director, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Elisabeth Kotthaus, Deputy Director and Head of Unit, DG MOVE, European Commission

Leading Industry Figures:

Luis Gallego , CEO, International Airlines Group (IAG); Chair, IATA Board of Governors

Dorothea von Boxberg , CEO, Brussels Airlines

Mehmet Nane , Chairperson of the Board, Pegasus Airlines

Guliz Ozturk , CEO, Pegasus Airlines

Filip Czernicki , CEO & President, Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), Poland

Frédéric Guignier , CEO, DSNA (French air navigation services provider)

Iacopo Prissinotti , Director, Network Management, Eurocontrol

Ourania Georgoutsakou , Managing Director, Airlines for Europe (A4E)

Joachim Lang, Director General, German Aviation Association (BDL)

This impressive speaker list reflects the growing urgency of collaborative, cross-sector dialogue as Europe attempts to modernize its aviation sector amidst climate imperatives, capacity constraints, and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Core Themes: Competitiveness, Connectivity, and Sustainability

The 2025 WOCE will feature an extensive agenda that explores aviation’s contributions to Europe’s economic and social fabric, as well as the barriers currently hindering its progress. Key topics include:

Value of Aviation – Understanding the industry’s role in trade, tourism, employment, and European integration

Competitiveness and Connectivity – Strategies to strengthen the global standing of European airlines and expand intra-European and international air links

Sustainability – Accelerating decarbonization through Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), emissions trading, and technological innovation

Infrastructure and Capacity – Addressing airport congestion, airspace modernization, and investment in next-gen air traffic management

Passenger and Digitalization – Enhancing customer experience through digital tools, biometrics, and smarter regulation

Accessibility – Ensuring air travel remains affordable and inclusive for all Europeans

Each session is expected to feature real-world case studies, policy roundtables, and forward-looking insights that seek to reconcile commercial viability with regulatory ambition and environmental stewardship.

A Pivotal Moment for European Aviation

The European aviation industry is still recovering from the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but new headwinds—ranging from climate policy mandates to rising competition from the Middle East and Asia—threaten its long-term competitiveness.

WOCE 2025 offers a critical opportunity to refocus European aviation policy on outcomes that deliver for citizens, the environment, and the broader economy. By convening stakeholders from across the aviation ecosystem and the policymaking community, the conference aims to forge a shared vision for a resilient, connected, and green aviation sector.

With Brussels as the host city, the stage is set not just for debate—but for decisive action.