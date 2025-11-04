Ethiopia’s Green TVT Initiative Equips Workforce for a Sustainable Future

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), is charting a transformative path for Ethiopia’s workforce through its Global Skills Programme – Ethiopia component. The initiative’s cornerstone, the Green Technical and Vocational Training (Green TVT) programme, is empowering educators, trainees, and policymakers to embed environmental sustainability at the heart of the nation’s technical and vocational training (TVT) system.

Transforming Skills for a Greener Economy

Held from 28 to 31 October 2025 in Arba Minch, the four-day training on Green TVT – Skills for a Greener Future gathered instructors, institutional leaders, and experts from the Ministry of Labour and Skills (MoLS). The sessions focused on aligning Ethiopia’s TVT strategy with climate resilience and sustainable development goals, providing a platform for sharing practical approaches to integrate green principles into curricula, operations, and community engagement.

The event forms part of the broader ILO Global Skills Programme, which seeks to strengthen national skills ecosystems to meet the demands of the green and digital transitions. In Ethiopia, this effort is paving the way for a more inclusive, resilient, and environmentally responsible economy.

Green Skills: Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

As climate change and environmental degradation redefine global labour markets, green skills have become indispensable. These skills—ranging from resource-efficient production and renewable energy management to circular economy practices—equip workers to contribute to sustainable industries while reducing environmental harm.

In Ethiopia, the integration of green skills is seen as essential for advancing national priorities such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, eco-friendly manufacturing, and waste management. The ILO’s initiative helps institutions translate these priorities into actionable training frameworks that prepare young people for emerging green jobs.

From Awareness to Transformation

The Green TVT initiative is already transforming mindsets and practices across Ethiopia’s TVT institutions. Gidaje Gimite, Dean of Kamba Polytechnic College in Gamo Zone, shared how the approach redefined his institution’s vision:

“At first, we thought Green TVT only meant planting trees or beautifying the campus. But we now understand it’s about embedding sustainability into everything we do. We’ve developed new training standards, introduced waste recycling and sustainable agriculture, and seen improved training quality and student engagement.”

Similarly, Banchigize Zenebe, an automotive instructor at West Abaya TVT College, emphasized that the training instilled practical, hands-on change:

“Our trainees now repair and reuse broken machines and motorbikes, reducing waste and saving costs. They’re also taking part in community projects that promote environmental awareness. It’s inspiring to see how small changes are creating real impact.”

These success stories illustrate how Green TVT is more than a policy directive—it is a grassroots transformation, reshaping institutional culture and promoting innovation through sustainability.

Aligning with Ethiopia’s National Vision

The Arba Minch training also linked the Green TVT agenda with Ethiopia’s Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) Strategy, TVT policy frameworks, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participants engaged in group exercises and case studies to develop localized action plans for integrating sustainability into competency standards and institutional structures.

Muhedin Abamoga, CEO for Training and Capacity Building Sector at MoLS, highlighted the broader national implications:

“Harmony with the environment has never been more pressing. By equipping our workforce with green skills, we are not only protecting our resources but also creating pathways for decent work, innovation, and long-term economic stability.”

Collaboration for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

The ILO–NORAD partnership reflects a shared vision of promoting sustainable livelihoods that serve people, prosperity, and the planet. Beyond training individuals, the initiative is strengthening institutional resilience—building the capacity of educators, managers, and policymakers to drive systemic change.

Through peer learning, green campus projects, and sustainable enterprise development, Ethiopian TVT institutions are becoming hubs of local innovation. Graduates of the programme are turning knowledge into practice, leading waste reduction initiatives, establishing small green businesses, and inspiring broader societal shifts toward sustainability.

A Greener Future in the Making

The Green TVT initiative underscores that green skills are not just technical abilities—they are the foundation for a resilient and inclusive future. By embedding sustainability into education and training systems, Ethiopia is positioning itself as a leader in the transition toward a greener, fairer, and more prosperous economy.

With continued collaboration between the ILO, NORAD, and national institutions, the country is demonstrating how global partnerships can catalyze local transformation—turning environmental challenges into opportunities for growth, innovation, and dignity in work.