Workplaces Play Critical Role in Closing HIV Testing Gap Among Men, New ILO Report Finds

A new International Labour Organization (ILO) report released on World AIDS Day (1 December) highlights the growing impact of workplace-based health services in accelerating HIV testing access — especially among men, who continue to lag significantly behind women in diagnosis, treatment and viral suppression.

The report, titled “Reducing the HIV testing gap in men: Voluntary counselling and HIV testing for workers”, evaluates progress under the ILO’s VCT@WORK Initiative, which was implemented between 2021 and 2024 in partnership with national governments, workplaces, unions, health agencies and civil society.

During the period, the initiative reached 2.5 million workers with HIV prevention information and facilitated 1.5 million voluntary HIV tests. Notably, 1.1 million tests — nearly three-quarters — were undertaken by men, marking one of the strongest interventions globally in reducing gender disparities in HIV health-seeking behavior.

Out of those tested, 48,616 workers were diagnosed with HIV and referred for antiretroviral treatment — including 37,435 men and 11,182 women — reinforcing the workplace as a transformative entry point for essential healthcare access.

Persistent Gender Gaps in HIV Care

Despite progress, global data from the UNAIDS 2025 Global AIDS Update shows men remain disproportionately underserved:

Indicator Men Women Know HIV status 84% 92% On treatment 73% 83% Virally suppressed 69% 79%

Experts warn that these disparities continue to fuel preventable deaths and ongoing transmission.

“The workplace is emerging as one of the most effective platforms for HIV prevention, testing and linkage to care,” said Chidi King, ILO Chief of Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. “Through VCT@WORK, workers access testing with dignity — free from discrimination, fear and stigma.”

Reaching Populations Left Behind

The VCT@WORK initiative has focused on populations historically excluded from health systems, including:

Mine workers in South Africa

Truck drivers and transport workers in Kenya

Migrant and informal workers in India

Refugees and displaced persons in Cameroon

Persons with disabilities in Mozambique

For many, HIV self-testing has been a game-changer — reducing travel costs, waiting times and privacy concerns.

“HIV self-testing made it possible and confidential. Every truck driver should have this option,” said a participant from Kenya.

Beyond HIV: A Gateway to Broader Workplace Health

The programme is now integrating testing for diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) — responding to rising global workforce health risks.

Employers have welcomed the expanded mandate as part of worker wellness, productivity and occupational safety frameworks.

In India, registration of workers through the initiative also led to new social protection benefits — including housing support.

“Counselling changed everything for me,” said a construction worker from Gujarat living with HIV. “With the right support, I returned to work, accessed treatment and received land for my home.”

A Rights-Based Approach Driving Long-Term Change

The initiative is rooted in the ILO’s Recommendation No. 200 on HIV and AIDS and the World of Work, ensuring:

Confidentiality

Non-discrimination

Voluntary participation

Zero workplace stigma

Equal employment rights

With the world aiming to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, the ILO says scaling workplace-based testing and health access systems will be essential — especially for men and underserved labour sectors.