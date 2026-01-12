UN chief ‘shocked’ by reports of excessive force against protesters in Iran

“All Iranians must be able to express their grievances peacefully and without fear,” António Guterres’ spokesperson said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, as enshrined in international law, must be fully respected and protected.”

The Secretary-General called on Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force.

He also called for steps to enable access to information, including restoring communications.

Internet and mobile connectivity were shut down on the evening of 8 January, severely restricting access to information as violence escalated. The protests began on 28 December following the sudden collapse of Iran’s national currency and have since spread to at least 46 cities across the country.

Dozens of people – including at least five children – have been killed and many more injured. Iran’s parliament has also reported fatalities among members of the security forces.